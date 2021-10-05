See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Alvarez works at Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Pediatric Medical Partners of El Paso - East
    3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 542-1751
  2. 2
    Providence Pediatric Medical Partners of El Paso - Mesa
    2311 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 542-1751
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 05, 2021
    Punctual and very profesional!
    Meli — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669551297
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pediatric - University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Renteria Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez works at Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

