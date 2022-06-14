Dr. Jose Ravelo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ravelo, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jose Ravelo, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They graduated from Santa Maria University In Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Ravelo works at
Locations
-
1
Beckley Office150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Beckley (Carriage Dr.) Office433 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-3777Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Princeton Office220 Locust St, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-8220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Hurricane Office100 Prestige Park Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-0272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Oral Facial Reconstruction and Implant Center975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 204, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-1611
-
6
The Office of Dr Kevin Payton DDS21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 305, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-4955
-
7
Oral Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center100 NW 82nd Ave Ste 101-102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-9840
-
8
Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Pembroke Pines1 SW 129th Ave Ste 400, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 432-2080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my tooth implant done recently. Dr. Ravelo and his staff from implant coordinator Susan Davis to all assistants and front desk staff are very friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Jose Ravelo, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1457693020
Education & Certifications
- National Autonomous University of Mexico / Faculty of Medicine|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Santa Maria University In Caracas, Venezuela
