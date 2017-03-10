Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pilot Knob, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iron County Medical Center301 N Highway 21, Pilot Knob, MO 63663 Directions (573) 546-8036
-
2
Urgent Care Clinic300 Health Way Dr, Potosi, MO 63664 Directions (573) 438-5451
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
He explained in detail exactly the treatment and testing we would need to do. He even drew exactly what was going to be done. My experience was great!
About Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801849831
Education & Certifications
- Ssm St Marys Health Center
- U San Carlos, Guatemala City
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.