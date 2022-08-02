Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
Intensive Care Consortium Inc1875 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 997-0821
-
2
Integrated Sleep Care14601 SW 29th St Ste 109, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 289-6106
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Dr. Jose Ramirez " Pulmonologist" an extremely professional who cares for his patients. He is one of the most finest and dedicated Dr's I have seen in a while. Office staff which I always take into consideration are extremely helpful and professional and friendly.. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073553780
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Libre De Cali, Facultad De Medicina
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.