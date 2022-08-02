See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Cali, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Ramirez works at Intensive Care Consortium in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Intensive Care Consortium Inc
    1875 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33431
    Integrated Sleep Care
    14601 SW 29th St Ste 109, Miramar, FL 33027

Hospital Affiliations
  Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Asbestosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Biliary Atresia
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Eosinophilic Asthma
Esophageal Varices
Fungal Infections
Goodpasture's Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Narcolepsy
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thrombosis
Tuberculosis
Vascular Disease
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Memorial Healthcare System
    MultiPlan
    Sunshine Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr. Jose Ramirez " Pulmonologist" an extremely professional who cares for his patients. He is one of the most finest and dedicated Dr's I have seen in a while. Office staff which I always take into consideration are extremely helpful and professional and friendly.. I highly recommend him.
    Pablo Garcia — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Ramirez, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1073553780
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Universidad Libre De Cali, Facultad De Medicina
    Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
