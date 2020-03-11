Dr. J Quiros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Quiros, MD
Overview
Dr. J Quiros, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univesidad Autonoma and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bed side manner, very knowledgeable, very patient, took the time to explain things in detail
About Dr. J Quiros, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043286990
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Univesidad Autonoma
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quiros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quiros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quiros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quiros works at
Dr. Quiros has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quiros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiros.
