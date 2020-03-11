See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. J Quiros, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Quiros, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univesidad Autonoma and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Quiros works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing

Constipation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. J Quiros, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1043286990
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univesidad Autonoma
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Quiros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quiros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quiros has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quiros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

