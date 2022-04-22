See All Ophthalmologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Jose Pulido, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Pulido, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Pulido works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jose Pulido, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467431379
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom-Palmer Eye Inst
    Residency
    • U Ill EE Infirm|U Ill Eye/Ear Infmry
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Pulido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pulido has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pulido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pulido works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Pulido’s profile.

    Dr. Pulido has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

