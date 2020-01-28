Dr. Jose Pradere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pradere, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Pradere, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Locations
Jose Pradere MD. PA815 NW 57th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 856-6371
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can speak from experience when I say that Dr. Pradere is an honest, family-oriented, brilliant physician. I (as in myself) was lucky to have Dr. Pradere as my pediatrician growing up. In a time where technology was not optimal, Dr. Pradere discovered a life-threatening illness that an entire hospital staff was unable to reveal. He uses actual physical and physiological evidence, then ties his discoveries to the confirmations shown in tests and exams. My admiration for Dr. Pradere kept me visiting his office well into my 20’s. Now, as a mother of two, my children are seen by Dr. Pradere. His staff is incredibly humble, inviting and knowledgeable in all aspects of pediatric care. I cannot speak highly enough about Dr. Pradere and his staff. I not only perceive his staff, and himself, as paramount providers for my family, but as extended family.
About Dr. Jose Pradere, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pradere has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradere speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradere. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradere.
