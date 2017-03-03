Dr. Jose Pozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pozo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Pozo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Pozo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Jose J Pozo PA240 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 494-6574
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozo?
Dr. Is very caring dr. Who explains everything to you and tries to help you with your problems. Staff is great also!!!!!
About Dr. Jose Pozo, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508868779
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozo works at
Dr. Pozo has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pozo speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.