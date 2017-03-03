Overview

Dr. Jose Pozo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Pozo works at NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.