Dr. Jose Pozo, MD

Neurology
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Pozo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Pozo works at NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Jose J Pozo PA
    240 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 494-6574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Home Sleep Study
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Home Sleep Study

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 03, 2017
    Dr. Is very caring dr. Who explains everything to you and tries to help you with your problems. Staff is great also!!!!!
    Ft Pierce, FL — Mar 03, 2017
    About Dr. Jose Pozo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508868779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Pozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pozo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pozo works at NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pozo’s profile.

    Dr. Pozo has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pozo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

