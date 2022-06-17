See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Live Oak, TX
Dr. Jose Plata, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jose Plata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Plata works at Methodist Physicains Northeast Internal Medical Associates in Live Oak, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicains Northeast Internal Medical Associates
    12702 Ih 35 Frontage Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  Methodist Hospital Northeast
  Methodist Hospital

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Hypertension
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Hypertension

Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Medicare
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Patient Ratings (16)
    Jun 17, 2022
    On her first visit, my 90 y.o. mother didn't like him because all he did was ask questions while typing on a laptop. I was given to understand this is routine. Recently, when my mom fell & visited as precaution for bone injury, Plata took time to explain his treatment plan that included a request for in home physical therapy, importance of diet & exercise, and maintain bone density in addition to medicines. Bottom line: if acting as a kind of clerk asking routine questions he might come across as uncaring. If someone is in pain, he might come across as knowledgable, caring, and above all-- encouraging. Important thing is my mom likes her doctor now so she is more likely to keep appointments and trust his advice.
    B Bock — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Plata, MD

    Internal Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1265772073
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Jose Plata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Plata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Plata works at Methodist Physicains Northeast Internal Medical Associates in Live Oak, TX.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Plata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

