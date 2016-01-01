Dr. Jose Pilpa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilpa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pilpa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Pilpa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.
Locations
Lower Azusa Medical Clinic10302 Lower Azusa Rd, El Monte, CA 91731 Directions (760) 381-8860
Jose R. Pilpa M.d. Inc.10410 Lower Azusa Rd Ste 103, El Monte, CA 91731 Directions
High Desert Occu Carejoseph Ho MD Inc15201 Eleventh St Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 381-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1760439012
Education & Certifications
- Womack Comm Hosp
- So Chicago Comm Hosp
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilpa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilpa speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilpa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilpa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilpa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilpa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.