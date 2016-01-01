Overview

Dr. Jose Pilpa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pilpa works at Jose R Pilpa Jr MD Inc in El Monte, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.