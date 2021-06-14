Dr. Jose Picazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Picazo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Picazo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
Dr. Picazo works at
Locations
-
1
Jose Picazo MD PA600 Christiana Medical Ctr, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 738-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Picazo?
AMAZING Dr. Picazo, Donna and rest of staff are simply AMAZING! 50 stars out of a possible 10!!!
About Dr. Jose Picazo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1689661928
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picazo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picazo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picazo works at
Dr. Picazo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Picazo speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Picazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.