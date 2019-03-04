See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Perez-Gurri works at Imagos Institute of Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Imagos Institute of Plastic Surgery
    7190 SW 87th Ave Ste 404, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-2228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Breast Diseases
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Perez-Gurri?

Mar 04, 2019
I had breast augmentation surgery with Dr. Perez-Gurri in Feb 2003 (over 15 years ago!) and I’m still happy with them! If I still lived in FL I would definitely go back to see him! Highly recommended
Ann in Seattle, WA — Mar 04, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perez-Gurri to family and friends

Dr. Perez-Gurri's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Perez-Gurri

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD.

About Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770652976
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Miami
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Gurri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perez-Gurri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perez-Gurri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perez-Gurri works at Imagos Institute of Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perez-Gurri’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Gurri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Gurri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Gurri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Gurri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jose Perez-Gurri, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.