Dr. Jose Perez-Becerra, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Perez-Becerra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Belle Vue Eye Centre1327 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 924-5121
San Antonio Office7810 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0218
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT SATISFACTION! EXCELLENT ENVIRONMENT AND EMPLOYEE POLITENESS AND SERVICE TO ALL PATIENT'S.
About Dr. Jose Perez-Becerra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114943941
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
