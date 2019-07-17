Dr. Jose Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Perez, MD
Dr. Jose Perez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Baylor Clinic6620 Main St Ste 1375, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2917
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My husband was assigned Dr. Perez as his nephrologist through Harris County Health and I feel all of the time like we won the lottery. I have never met a more compassionate caring doctor who actually cares what happens to my husband and our family after everyone goes home at the end of the day. We have been on a wild ride with my husband's health, and Dr. Perez has never failed to reach out and remind us that he is on my husband's team. End Stage Renal Disease is already hard, and it makes life so much easier when you have a nephrologist who cares and shows up for you. Dr. Perez is a blessing.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
