Dr. Jose Perez, MD

General Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jose Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from New York Medical College-Fifth Pathway and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at USC Verdugo Hills Hosp Emer Rm in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jose M. Perez, MD, FACS
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91208 (818) 500-9999
    Friday 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Varicose Veins
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 02, 2016
    I highly recommend Dr. Jose Perez. He shared my MRI results & referred me to the best specialized surgeon I needed, wrote my insurance company, and had Lori (his insurance biller do incredible follow-up which resulted in getting authorization I needed. I had to wait over an hour (there were emergency surgeries that backed up all appointments), but Dr. Perez was well worth the wait! He took his time with me, apologizing for the wait, and explain my issue with incredible "bedside manner".
    Karen G. in Encino, CA — Oct 02, 2016
    General Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1396799185
    • Stamford Hospital / Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
    • Stamford Hospital / Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
    • New York Medical College-Fifth Pathway
    • Phlebology
    Dr. Jose Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez works at USC Verdugo Hills Hosp Emer Rm in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Perez’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

