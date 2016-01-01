Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Perez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Lakeland Eye Clinic1247 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 688-5604
Prado Vision Center7522 N HIMES AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 931-0500
Lakeland Eye Clinic1243 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 262-3111
Lakeland Eye Clinic PA6743 US Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809 Directions (863) 858-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Perez, MD
Ophthalmology
English, French
Education & Certifications
Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks French.
Dr. Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.