Dr. Jose Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Perez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Science Center - Dallas Southwest Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 692-1414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne109 Falls Ct Ste 300, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 249-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor with excellent bedside manners. He shows up every days to check on the patient and even on weekends.
About Dr. Jose Perez, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184624363
Education & Certifications
- Duke University|Duke University Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital VA Medical Center
- Dallas VA and Parkland Memorial Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital VA Medical Center
- University of Health Science Center - Dallas Southwest Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
