Overview

Dr. Jose Perez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Science Center - Dallas Southwest Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.