Overview

Dr. Jose Pena, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Pena works at Novant Health Northlake Dermatology in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.