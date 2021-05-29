Dr. Jose Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Pena, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
Novant Health Northlake Dermatology9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
I had a Basal Cell removed from my face recently. Dr. Pena did a comprehensive evaluation during the surgery and after. The scar is only very slightly noticeable. The Basal Cell is completely removed. Excellent, professional medical care, Thank you Dr. Pena!
About Dr. Jose Pena, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
