Dr. Jose Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Pena works at Scripps Mercy Hosp Emrgncy in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.