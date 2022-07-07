Overview

Dr. Jose Paz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Paz works at My Family Physicians in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.