Dr. Jose Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Lord, what an indescribably marvelous doctor and a human being Dr. Paul is! Without any hesitation, if you are looking into getting an urgent surgery, Dr. Paul is the human to go to. I have been escorting and accompanying my mom throughout her journey as she fought cancer. He performed a lumpectomy on her beautifully. His attitude towards his patients' circumstances is so selfless and caring. My mom wants to thank him a million times!
About Dr. Jose Paul, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1821032590
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Univ Med Ctr, Colon And Rectal Surgery Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Gallstones, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paul speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.