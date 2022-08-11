See All Cardiologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Jose Pascual, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Pascual, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jose Pascual, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Pascual works at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Hospice and Palliative Medicine Residency Program in Hudson, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Hospice and Palliative Medicine Residency Program
    14000 Fivay Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2462
  2. 2
    Sms DO PA Dba Gulf Coast Medical Center
    9238 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 849-8491
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    West Pasco Pulmonary Associates
    7545 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 862-3548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive and Navigational Procedure Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oximetry
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pascual?

    Aug 11, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Pascual has been excellent. The only problem for me is that I do not speak much english and the staff does not speak spanish.
    Teresa Thillet Perez — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Pascual, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Pascual, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pascual to family and friends

    Dr. Pascual's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pascual

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Pascual, MD.

    About Dr. Jose Pascual, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801896956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • James A Haley Vet Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pascual has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jose Pascual, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.