Overview

Dr. Jose Pascual, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Pascual works at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Hospice and Palliative Medicine Residency Program in Hudson, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.