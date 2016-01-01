See All Vascular Surgeons in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Jose Parra, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Parra, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Parra works at Maryland Vascular Specialists in Lutherville Timonium, MD with other offices in Hanover, PA and York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maryland Vascular Specialists
    1212 York Rd Ste B201, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 825-4530
    Maryland Vascular Specialists (MVS)
    250 Fame Ave Ste 204, Hanover, PA 17331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 316-0900
    Maryland Vascular Specialists (MVS)
    2350 Freedom Way Ste 253, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 741-9345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hanover
  • Upmc Memorial
  • WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jose Parra, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1932163169
    Education & Certifications

    • So Il University School Of Med
    • University of Colorado At Denver
