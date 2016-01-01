Dr. Jose Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Parra, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Parra, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Parra works at
Locations
Maryland Vascular Specialists1212 York Rd Ste B201, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 825-4530
Maryland Vascular Specialists (MVS)250 Fame Ave Ste 204, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 316-0900
Maryland Vascular Specialists (MVS)2350 Freedom Way Ste 253, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-9345
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Parra, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.