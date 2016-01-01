Overview

Dr. Jose Parra, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Parra works at Maryland Vascular Specialists in Lutherville Timonium, MD with other offices in Hanover, PA and York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.