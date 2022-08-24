Overview

Dr. Jose Parra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas Santander Colombia and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Christian Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.