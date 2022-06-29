Overview

Dr. Jose Parodi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their residency with The University of Toledo Medical Center



Dr. Parodi works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Wauseon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.