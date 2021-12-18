Dr. Pando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Pando, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Pando, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Pando works at
Rheumatology Consultants DE1532 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (888) 999-4599
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology20268 Plantations Rd Ste B, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pando is so patient with each of his patients. He explains things in a way that non-medical folks can understand. I wish I'd had a Rheumatologist many years ago. He is very knowledgeable. I really like him as a person as well as a doctor.
About Dr. Jose Pando, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Yale U Primary Care-Int Med Prog
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Rheumatology
