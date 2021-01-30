Dr. Jose Lujan Palma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lujan Palma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Lujan Palma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Lujan Palma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Centro Medico Del Noreste Imss|Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social
Dr. Lujan Palma works at
Locations
Dr. Jose A Lujan Palma - MD550 S Mesa Hills Dr Ste F3, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7648
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens attentively. Gives his time to this patient and always thoroughly examines his patient.
About Dr. Jose Lujan Palma, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1407880867
Education & Certifications
- Centro Medico Del Noreste Imss|Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social
- Centro Medico La Raza|University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Neurology
Dr. Lujan Palma works at
