Dr. Jose Otero-Bermudez, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jose Otero-Bermudez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Otero-Bermudez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Otero-Bermudez works at
John Young920 N JOHN YOUNG PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 956-1920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Otero has been my primary care doctor, and I absolutely appreciate his experience in the field and knowledge. He helped me throughout serious health issues, and thankfully, I have done well after his care. Absolutely recommend him.
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770569733
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Otero-Bermudez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otero-Bermudez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero-Bermudez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero-Bermudez works at
Dr. Otero-Bermudez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero-Bermudez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero-Bermudez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero-Bermudez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero-Bermudez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.