See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Jose Osorio, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Osorio, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jose Osorio, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Osorio works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Cardiovascular Group
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-7500
  2. 2
    Alabama Cardiovascular Group PC
    2700 10th Ave S Ste 305, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 939-0073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
First Degree Heart Block
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
First Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Osorio?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. Osorio is very nice. He takes his time and explains everything clearly.
    Dena — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Osorio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Osorio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Osorio to family and friends

    Dr. Osorio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Osorio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Osorio, MD.

    About Dr. Jose Osorio, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821201690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology-Uab
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osorio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osorio works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Osorio’s profile.

    Dr. Osorio has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Osorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osorio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jose Osorio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.