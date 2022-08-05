Overview

Dr. Jose Osorio, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Osorio works at Alabama Cardiovascular Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.