Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Seda works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Seda's Wellness Allegiance18756 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 560-0635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seda?
I’m very pleased with this treatment I recommend de seda 100% he has changed my life.thank you to all your amazing staff
About Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811124993
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Health Science Center University Hosp
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- U Puerto Rico
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seda accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seda works at
Dr. Seda speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Seda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.