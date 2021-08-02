See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.

Dr. Seda works at Dr Seda's Wellness Allegiance in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Seda's Wellness Allegiance
    18756 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 560-0635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Joint Pain
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2021
    I’m very pleased with this treatment I recommend de seda 100% he has changed my life.thank you to all your amazing staff
    Erika — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811124993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • U Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Oscar Seda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seda works at Dr Seda's Wellness Allegiance in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Seda’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Seda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

