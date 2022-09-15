Overview

Dr. Jose Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Ortiz works at Endocrine Clinic Of Southeast in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.