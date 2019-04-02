Dr. Jose Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ortega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Ortega, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Ortega works at
Locations
1
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4122Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Hematology Oncology Associates2300 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 794-4121Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Infectious Disease Consultants12993 Southern Blvd Ste B, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 794-4117Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lo recomienda porque para mi ha sido un buen doctor, responde mis preguntas y se preocupa por mis tratamientos, es muy bueno,excelente
About Dr. Jose Ortega, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1376742833
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
