Dr. Jose Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Ortega, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Ortega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Ortega works at
Locations
-
1
Jose M Ortega, MD18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 480, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 319-5319
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortega?
The moment I began my surgery process with Dr. Ortega he was very patient and informative all the way. He was immense help, and I can't recommend him enough. The surgery itself was done well, and has healed greatly. Before during and after Dr. Ortega was very calm and collected. And that on its own made me feel better. He also didn't pressure my recovery, he helped me stay out of work and stay home to recover until I was ready and he really cared about how I felt. Lastly he kept my family up to date the day of the surgery, and they really appreciated it. Thanks again Dr. Ortega.
About Dr. Jose Ortega, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1336109479
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.