Dr. Jose Navia, MD
Dr. Jose Navia, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De La Plata, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Following a heart attack on a roller-coaster at Cedar Point in 2001, I wound up at Cleveland Clinic where Dr. Navia did a triple bypass. I just wanted to provide an update. My health is good; my local cardiologist is pleased with my health. I did require a couple of stents about 5 years ago. But I need to credit Navia for preserving my life. Thank you!
- Transplant Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Universidad Nacional De La Plata, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Dr. Navia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Navia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
