Dr. Jose Navarro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Navarro works at Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach in Wellington, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.