Overview

Dr. Jose Monteiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LISBOA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF LISBOA and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Monteiro works at Southcoast Health Elecrophysiology in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.