Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Monsivais works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Microsurgery of El Paso PA
    10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 301, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-3666
  2. 2
    The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus
    1625 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 747-2702

Hospital Affiliations
  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr jose J Monsivais is one #1 doctor I know him for few years he done few surgeries on me and my children and I honestly he one the best doctors he love care n care for all his patients . I trust since I meet him . I am process going back to see him again soon my children and love the good doctor he is. Looking forward for him to take care of my grandchildren near future if necessary ..I recommend him as #1 Othopedic hand surgeon in El paso Tx n America . God bless him for to excellent work he does in the medical health care.
    — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD
    About Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811994502
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Appalachian Regl Hosps
    Internship
    • Thomason Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsivais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monsivais has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monsivais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monsivais works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Monsivais’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsivais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsivais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monsivais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monsivais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

