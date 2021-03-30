Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsivais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Monsivais works at
Locations
Hand and Microsurgery of El Paso PA10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 301, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 590-3666
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus1625 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr jose J Monsivais is one #1 doctor I know him for few years he done few surgeries on me and my children and I honestly he one the best doctors he love care n care for all his patients . I trust since I meet him . I am process going back to see him again soon my children and love the good doctor he is. Looking forward for him to take care of my grandchildren near future if necessary ..I recommend him as #1 Othopedic hand surgeon in El paso Tx n America . God bless him for to excellent work he does in the medical health care.
About Dr. Jose Monsivais, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1811994502
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Appalachian Regl Hosps
- Thomason Genl Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Monsivais works at
