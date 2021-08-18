Dr. Jose Misas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Misas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Misas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Misas works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians of Rehabilitation Industrial & Spine Medicine PC4310 Londonderry Rd Ste 106, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 221-5940
-
2
St. Joe's Women's Care2494 Bernville Rd Ste G02, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (443) 833-6352Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 145 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 378-2440
-
4
Penn State Health St. Joseph2500 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misas?
Wonderful physician. Never had such caring from a doctor. Wish I could have him as my full time GYN
About Dr. Jose Misas, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700867686
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misas works at
Dr. Misas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Misas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.