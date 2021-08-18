Overview

Dr. Jose Misas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Misas works at Pinnacle Health Harrisburg in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.