See All Oncologists in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Jose Misas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Misas, MD

Oncology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jose Misas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.

Dr. Misas works at Pinnacle Health Harrisburg in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH
Dr. Mariam Alhilli, MB BCH
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD
Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians of Rehabilitation Industrial & Spine Medicine PC
    4310 Londonderry Rd Ste 106, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 221-5940
  2. 2
    St. Joe's Women's Care
    2494 Bernville Rd Ste G02, Reading, PA 19605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 833-6352
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    145 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-2440
  4. 4
    Penn State Health St. Joseph
    2500 Bernville Rd, Reading, PA 19605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 378-2899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Carlisle
  • UPMC Harrisburg
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Misas?

    Aug 18, 2021
    Wonderful physician. Never had such caring from a doctor. Wish I could have him as my full time GYN
    D Brown — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Misas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jose Misas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Misas to family and friends

    Dr. Misas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Misas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jose Misas, MD.

    About Dr. Jose Misas, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700867686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Misas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Misas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jose Misas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.