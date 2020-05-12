Overview

Dr. Jose Meza, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Meza works at Memorial Med Grp Gyn & Obstetrc in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.