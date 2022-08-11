Overview

Dr. Jose Mendez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Los Andes / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Mendez works at Alma Behavioral Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Tobacco Use Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.