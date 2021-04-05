Overview

Dr. Jose Mendez, DO is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.