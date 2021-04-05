Dr. Jose Mendez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Mendez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Mendez, DO is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1435 W 49th Pl Ste 702, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 828-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mendez and his staff are professionals in the health care business and they treat every patient like family. After 16 years of treatement I have never been dissapointed by Dr Mendez staff and his personal care for his patients. There are many dermatologists close to my home (and I've tried a few) but I drive 20 miles round trip because I know that the quality of care I receive from Dr Mendez is administerd with care and excellence. All that, plus he's a genuinely nice person.
About Dr. Jose Mendez, DO
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033101175
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
