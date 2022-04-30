Dr. Jose Mena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Mena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Mena, MD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Mena works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care8400 NW 53rd St Ste F103-105, Doral, FL 33166 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mena?
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Jose Mena taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and can see why. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jose Mena, MD
- Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144420753
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine, University of Louisville Health Sciences, Louisville, Ky.
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, Mass.
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mena works at
Dr. Mena speaks Spanish.
249 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.