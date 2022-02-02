Dr. Jose Meller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Meller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Meller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RICHMOND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Friedman MD and Meller MD PC941 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 988-3772
-
2
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 731-7822
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Compassionate, caring, excellent clinician. Would recommend him to anyone I know.
About Dr. Jose Meller, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RICHMOND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meller has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meller.
