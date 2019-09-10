Dr. Jose Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Melendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Melendez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Greater Heights & Memorial Pulmonary & Sleep1631 North Loop W Ste 600, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 863-0902
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 867-3394
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He has treated my mom for several years with such professionalism and good spirit. The relation with your doctor is fundamental and he makes us feel welcomed all the time. He speaks Spanish, which for my mother is a plus. All the treatment that he has recommended has improved my mother's health in a significant manner.
About Dr. Jose Melendez, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
