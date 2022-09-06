Dr. Jose Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Mejia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Mejia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
-
1
Blackhawk Physicians Group LLC5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste M300, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 807-3270
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mejia?
I had my first visit with Dr. Mejia recently and I was very pleased. I have undergone major heart surgery in Dallas almost a year ago. I wanted to establish care with a local cardiologist since I have recently moved to the Austin/Round Rock area. Dr. Mejia made me feel confident that I am in good hands going forward.
About Dr. Jose Mejia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1134179567
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.