Dr. Jose Meeroff, MD
Dr. Jose Meeroff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Meeroff works at
Locations
Jose C Meeroff MD PA4801 N Federal Hwy Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-9297
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (954) 771-9297
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1841224797
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Meeroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeroff works at
Dr. Meeroff speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeroff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeroff.
