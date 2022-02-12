Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD is a Registered Nurse in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Medina-Sanchez works at
Locations
Physician Partners of America: 427 S Parsons Ave427 S Parsons Ave Ste 112, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 896-5180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Physician Partners of America: 7518 Cypress Gardens Blvd7518 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Directions (863) 249-6754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience
About Dr. Jose Medina-Sanchez, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
