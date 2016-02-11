Overview

Dr. Jose Maymi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Maymi works at Dr Jose Maymi in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.