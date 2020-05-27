Dr. Jose Mayans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Mayans, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Mayans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Mayans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Retina Eye Center907 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 333-1324
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayans?
Dr. Mayans is, of course, very knowledgeable but also VERY COURTEOUS and ATTENTIVE. Of course I'd recommend him. Hope to go back to TEXAS to see him and my family, soon.
About Dr. Jose Mayans, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124177654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayans works at
Dr. Mayans has seen patients for Diplopia, Pterygium and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayans speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.