Overview

Dr. Jose Mayans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Mayans works at Southwest Retina Eye Center in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Pterygium and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.