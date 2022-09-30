Dr. Mattos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Mattos, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Mattos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Mattos works at
Locations
Uva Comprehensive Allergy and Sinus Clinic415 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 2200, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-5700
Charlottesville Ent Associates652 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 140, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 243-9415
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mattos took his time with me and carefully explained the details of my surgery. He is a very kind man and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Jose Mattos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattos has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattos.
